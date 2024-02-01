Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,473 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $78.07. 608,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,936. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $79.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.