Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.10. The stock had a trading volume of 140,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,608. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.86.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

