Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $167.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

