Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,539. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

