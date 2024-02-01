Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 71,165 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,165 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. 325,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,607. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

