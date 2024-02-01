Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

HBCP stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $45,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

