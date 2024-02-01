Houlihan Lokey’s (HLI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $127.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HLI stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

