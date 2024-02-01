HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

