Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $30.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.49. 4,316,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $564.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

