Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Brinker International worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brinker International by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brinker International by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,995. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.