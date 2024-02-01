Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 11.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.02. The company had a trading volume of 942,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,937. The stock has a market cap of $246.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

