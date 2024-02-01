Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. 18,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

