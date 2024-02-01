Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Diodes by 17.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,265. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.