Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 27,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,367,000 after buying an additional 1,088,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 1,068,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,911. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

