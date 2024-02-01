Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,862. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

