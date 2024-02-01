Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atkore worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.04. 351,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.