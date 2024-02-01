Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

TGT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.31. 680,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,439. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

