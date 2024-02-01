Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,087. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

