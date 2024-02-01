Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.00. 462,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.