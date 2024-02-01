Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $503.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

