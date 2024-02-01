Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,716,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

