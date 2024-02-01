Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 64,500 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 92,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

