Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,100 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Up 0.7 %

ALLE stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 119,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,168. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

