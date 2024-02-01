Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 77.4% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 172,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,102. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

