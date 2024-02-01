Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.8 %

URBN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 169,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

