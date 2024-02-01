Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $277.98. 63,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,559. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.95. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

