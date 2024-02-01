Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The firm had revenue of €3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €6.22 ($6.76) on Tuesday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1 year low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of €7.10 ($7.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

