Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $964,000 Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $22,449,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $14,532,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $33.82 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

