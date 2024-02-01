Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-16.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after buying an additional 485,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

