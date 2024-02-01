Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

