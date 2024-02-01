IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. IMAX has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

