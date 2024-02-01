IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.94

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 708147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get IMAX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

The company has a market capitalization of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.