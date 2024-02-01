Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $72.10

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.10, but opened at $66.34. Immunocore shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 595,481 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

