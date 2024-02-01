Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,160,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 739,178 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

