Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,975,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $499.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $507.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

