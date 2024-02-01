Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.69 and a 200-day moving average of $215.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

