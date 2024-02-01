Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.12% of Mitek Systems worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $964,506. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $574.43 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.98.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

