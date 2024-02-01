Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

