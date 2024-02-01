Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 40,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.17% of Terreno Realty worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

