Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 13,119 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 796,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 82,504 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 81,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

