Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 444 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

