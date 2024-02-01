Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.03.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE:INE opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2230863 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -423.53%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.