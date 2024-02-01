InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INNV opened at $5.29 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

