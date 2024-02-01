Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 35500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Innovotech Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.69.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
