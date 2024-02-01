Insider Buying: Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Buys £267.90 in Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £267.90 ($340.58).

Personal Assets Price Performance

Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 474.50 ($6.03) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 466.41. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,490.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Personal Assets’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.