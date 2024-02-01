Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells $1,119,118.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $363.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.64. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.