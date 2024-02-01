Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KMX opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

