Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $170,708.76 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community Bank System Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CBU opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

