Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $34,400.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $868,113.52.

On Thursday, December 21st, Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $72,215.39.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Couchbase Company Profile



Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

