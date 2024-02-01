Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Sells 139,701 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a market cap of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

